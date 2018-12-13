Bandon runners swept the top spots in the annual Mac’s Run last weekend.
The event is the final regular race of the calendar year for the South Coast Running Club.
In the 10-kilometer run, Josh Snyder raced to a win in 35 minutes and 27 seconds. The Portland State freshman, who graduated from Bandon in June, was followed by current Bandon runners Isaac Cutler (36:18) and Aero Franklin (36:42).
Jeremy West of Coos Bay was next (36:53) followed by another Bandon runner who graduated in June, Hunter Hutton (37:08), who now runs for Western Oregon University.
Myrtle Point runners Karl Smith (38:51) and Jack Isenhart (39:42) also finished under 40 minutes in the fast race.
Jen Ells of Bandon was the first female finisher (45:30), followed by Jennifer Stephens (47:16) and Amarissa Wooden (47:46).
The 5K titles also were swept by Bandon runners. Brent Hutton, who coaches the Tigers, was the top overall finisher in 19:12. Holly Hutton, Brent’s daughter and Hunter’s younger sister, was the first female finisher in 22:29.
Charlie Ells of Bandon was second overall in 21:31, followed by Anthony Saccente (22:26).
Hutton was followed among women by Rebecca Sams (23:28) and Rachel Eickhoff (25:13).