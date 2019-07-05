COOS BAY — A pair of 2018 Bandon graduates were the winners in the annual Mayor’s Firecracker Run at Mingus Park on Thursday.
Josh Snyder blazed through the 4-kilometer course in 12 minutes and 54 seconds to take the title by a little over a minute. North Bend student Alex Garcia-Silver was second in 13:58 and Bandon student Isaac Cutler was third in 14:30.
Boys in the 10-19 age group took 10 of the first 11 spots. The exception was Sailor Hutton, who was fifth overall and took the women’s title in 15:32.
Robert Lounsbury, fresh from a triathlon in Hawaii, was the first male masters (40-and-over) finisher in 17:00.
Jennifer Stephens was the first female masters runner and second overall for the women (and 19th across the line) in 18:25. Bandon student Shannon Smith was third (25th overall) in 19:06.
A total of 112 runners and walkers participated in the run, a big turnout for the annual Fourth of July race.
An additional 23 youths took part in a kids race. Though official times and places weren’t kept, the winner was Myrtle Point student Mary Beth Broer.
The Firecracker Run also was the first part of the South Coast Running Club’s Triple Crown series. The second race is the South Slough Trail & Treat Run at South Slough National Estuarine Reserve, on Saturday, July 13.
A free kids run starts at 9:30 a.m., followed by a 5-kilometer trail run.
For people who aren’t part of the Triple Crown, the cost of the trail run is $15 for members of the South Coast Running Club and $20 for nonmembers.
The third leg of the Triple Crown is the North Bend July Jubilee Run, another 5-kilomter race on Saturday, July 20.
The cost for people who are not part of the Triple Crown series is $10 and includes a T-shirt.