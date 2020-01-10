Karl Smith raced to a victory in the annual Bullards Run last weekend at Bullards Beach State Park.
Smith, Myrtle Point’s cross country coach, covered the 10-kilometer course that takes runners from the campground to the historic Coquille River lighthouse and back, in 39 minutes and 10 seconds.
Smith was followed by Jerry Roberts of Myrtle Point (43:09), the top masters (40-and-over) finisher, and Luke Rector of North Bend (43:36).
Sarah Nicholson of Myrtle Point was the top female finisher in 52:38, followed by Leah Rector (53:29), Michelle Allen (54:35) and Ruth Bell (57:11), the top masters finisher.
Robert Lounsbury of Coos Bay won the 5-kilometer race in 22:28 and was the top masters finisher.
Jen Ells of Bandon was second overall and first among women in 25:16, followed by former Bandon runner Sailor Hutton (25:17), home from Boise State University for the holiday. Future Bandon High School runners Olivia Thompson (25:39) and Marley Petrey (25:40) were next among female finishers.
Nick Furman was second among men in 25:31, followed closely by Mark Godbey (25:32).
Results are included in today’s Community Scoreboard.