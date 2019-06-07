The family team of Jeff and Marie Simonds and their children Payton and Jackson won the annual Bandon Golf For Health Classic last week.
The quartet shot a score of 16-under 56 in the scramble tournament at Bandon Crossings.
They finished three shots ahead of two teams: the group of Jim Wakeman, Richard Stefiuk, Bobby Cox and Michael Jackson; and the team of Chad Turner, Jim Reid, Nick Bonander and Jason Poll.
The top net score, of 46, was turned in by Arthur Roberson, Larry Langenberg, Reggie Muncie and Dennis Thomason. Second place went to Terrence Tiffany, Ed Wood, Beth Wood and Carl Moehring, who combined for a net score of 48.
The event was a fundraiser for the Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center.
Results are listed in today’s Community Scoreboard.