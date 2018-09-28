The second annual Charleston Salmon Run will be held on Saturday, Oct. 6, with events including a marathon, half marathon, 10-kilometer race and a 1-mile fun walk.
All the races begin and end in Charleston.
The longer runs travel from Charleston out to the end of Cape Arago State Park and back (twice for the marathon). The 10K travels from Charleston out through the Bastendorff Beach area.
The marathon starts at 7:45 a.m. and the half marathon at 9:30 a.m. The 10K starts at 10 a.m. and the walk at 10:30 a.m.
Online registration ends Oct. 5 and there is no race-day registration for either the marathon or half marathon.
The entry fee is $79 for the marathon, $59 for the half marathon, $25 for the 10K and $10 for the walk.
For more information, visit www.charlestonsalmonrun.com.