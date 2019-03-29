COOS BAY — Lamont Swinson wanted to know what the scores were.
It was halftime of the inaugural South Coast Sea League All-Star Game at the Pirate Palace on the campus of Marshfield High School, and Swinson, who was playing in the game, needed more basketball information. Tennessee and Purdue were wrapping up a classic and Swinson needed to know.
“Believe it or not, it’s an addiction for some,” Swinson said. “For me, it always has been.”
It’s an indication of his level of love and commitment for the game that’s given him so much. And in its first year of existence, the South Coast Sea League, an adult co-ed (though nearly all male) rec league fielded eight teams of “at least” 10 players per team, giving former players like Swinson a chance to feed their competitive or basketball fix.
It makes sense why Swinson kept coming back to the gym.
He came from a difficult home situation in Wasilla, Alaska, and essentially lived in the gym. A teacher would pick him up in the morning and drive him to the school, and Swinson spent the early-morning hours before class getting up shots and otherwise working on his game.
After school, he’d go right back to the gym and the last person to leave the building would scoop up the talented left-hander and take him home, a place he’d not rather be.
“That T-shirt of ‘My first girlfriend was basketball,’ (was me),” Swinson said.
After a standout career at SWOCC and Oregon Tech, Swinson can’t get away or stay away from the game that pulled him from the depths of despair and lack of direction.
He’s now an assistant coach at SWOCC and, through painful knees, played in the Sea League’s first season.
It’s that addiction, it’s that unrequited love for a game that changed Swinson’s life. Who is he to give that up after everything it’s done for him?
“(Basketball) was it,” Swinson said. “It was the only way I was going to change my starts. Basketball opened up so many doors for me.”
Swinson’s story might be the most poignant and touching, but it’s not the only one.
The Sea League’s teams are full of guys who were high school standouts, players who just want to get back on the floor and compete again.
To call it "Rat Ball" wouldn't be the most polite term, but it's also not entirely inaccurate.
Everyone on the floor knows how to play basketball, so there is off-ball movement, but no set plays, at least not obviously.
It's a bit like rec league softball as it relates to playing high school and/or college baseball/softball. "Organized" teams have plays, things they do in every situation of a type with signals and signs and keywords.
But in slow pitch, those plays don't exist. Instead, all the players know which base to throw to in which situation, and if they don't, they'll be told.
So it happens in Sea League. Big men set screens and roll or pop based on what they see. Guards drive or shoot depending on what's open. It's structured chaos, for the most part.
And yes, they do play defense and play hard.
Two days after helping Domibros, a play on the popular pizza franchise, win the inaugural Sea League title, Joe Bob and Henry Scolari were on opposite teams Thursday evening, playing against each other like they did as children.
“It was a lot of fun,” Henry said. “Just (like) playing in the gravel yard and everything.”
Henry and Chad Statham scored 12 points each for Domibros in the final the pizza puns won 55-40. Archie Garrett, an older brother of Marshfield standout Tess, had 17 for Wilson's Market.
It’s a simple reason the Scolaris joined the team, and they figure they’ll be back next year, though it’s hard to plan in the future.
Nonetheless, the chance to get to play with (or against) brothers was something the pair couldn’t pass up, at least once.
“It was pretty good, brought back memories, like how I used to beat him up,” Joe Bob said with a smile. “He’s gotten a little bigger since then. Gotten a little better too.”
Then there’s a young high school coach, actively weighing being on the bench and on the floor.
Jordan Sammons, who is working to build the Bandon’s girls basketball program with some modest success, played both in the Sea League Championship game with Swinson on Wilson's Market against the Scolaris and the all-star game on Thursday.
Sammons is a basketball guy who’s been in the game for most of his life at this point. As a teacher and basketball coach, it’s all basketball all the time. He’s in the gym working with girls, letting them get shots up and giving them direction. He’s thinking about sets to run and players to get on the team.
He joked that at times it’s funny in his head remembering himself telling his girls to do this thing, then he doesn’t do it on the floor and what would the girls say?
“I kind of humbles you,” Sammons said. “I tell the girls, ‘You gotta make them free throws’ then you miss two. I gotta make those free throws! You gotta live what you’re preaching.”
Sammons led Team Henry with 29 points in the all-star game, but team Jo Bob won bragging rights with an 88-82 win. Joe Bob Scolari had 27 points for the winning squad.