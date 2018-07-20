Bandon student Scotty Kennon is an alternate for the U.S. Amateur after finishing fourth in the qualifying tournament at Eagle Point Golf Course this week.
Kennon, who was Class 3A-2A-1A state champion for Bandon as a freshman this spring, shot rounds of 68 and 71 to finish 5-under and earn second alternate.
Riley Elmes of Lake Oswego, who will be a senior at Loyola Marymount this fall, had rounds of 65 and 67 to shoot 12-under and win the qualifier. Shawn Lu of Corvallis, who will be a junior at Oregon State, finished 9-under to take the second and final spot for the tournament.
Tom Parker of Christchurch, New Zealand finished two shots in front of Kennon to earn the first alternate spot, shooting 69-68.
Parker is committed to the University of Oregon. Edwin Yi of Eugene, who already plays for the Ducks, tied Kennon for fourth with rounds of 69 and 70, but Kennon won a playoff against Yi to take the second alternate spot.
The U.S. Amateur is Aug. 13-19 at Pebble Beach. The tournament will be at Bandon Dunes in 2020.