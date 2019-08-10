Scoring his seventh win of the season, Scott Lenz was victorious in the 30-lap Pro Stock versus Sporstman Late Model Shootout last Saturday night at the Coos Bay Speedway. The victory solidified Lenz’s spot as the Calculated Comfort Outlaw Pro Stock Series point leader.
Challenged throughout the event by a host of racers – including local competitor Braden Fugate of Bandon – Lenz was able to hold on for the win. Lenz, from Medford, was one of several racers visiting for the event. Steve Borror of Klamath Falls took second while Fugate finished third and James Flowers of Klamath Falls followed in fourth.
In the 30-lap America’s Mattress Super Late Model division, Brody Montgomery of Bandon claimed first. With the win, Montgomery, who is the reigning division champion, scored his fourth win of the year. After a fast start from Richard Wallace out of the pole position, Montgomery was able to take the lead, which he would never relinquish, on lap seven of the race.
Coos Bay’s Preston Luckman, point leader in the event, started the race in ninth but chipped away at his competitors throughout the contest. By lap seven he sat in third place and was able to fight his way into second on lap 18. Wayne Butler of Bandon finished third.
In the Winged Sprint Car event, Donovan Prather of Grass Valley, Calif. won with a wire-to-wire victory for his first win of the season. Michael Cinollo of Coos Bay rallied for second while Austin Sause, also of Coos Bay, snagged third.
Steve Dubisar of Coquille won the 20-lap Street Stock event for his eighth victory of the season. Throughout the race Dubisar was closely followed by reigning champion Ken Fox of North Bend. Fox took second while Leroy Rockwell of Florence was third.
Seth Christensen of Roseburg won the 25-lap Hornet division for his first win of the season. Christensen made his winning pass on the second lap when he overtook eventual third-place finisher Payton Reigard. Point leader Hannah Robison moved into second place, where she would finish, on lap 15.
Sam Talon of Coquille remained perfect in Mini Outlaw competition with his ninth win in nine starts. The current point leader and two-time reigning champion trailed Hunter Berrier for the first three laps before grabbing the lead. Talon pulled away rapidly from there as only Berrier was able to keep up the pace on the lead lap. Dan Daniels finished third.
Griff Smith continues to dominate the Junior Stingers division as the point leader and reigning champion won his seventh 15-lap Main Event of the season. The division for kids 11-14 years old had six competitors for the show as the car count continues to grow.
On Friday night the Speedway featured NHRA drag race testing and tune ups in preparation for drag racing on both Saturday and Sunday. Racing begins on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $12 with children 12 and under getting in for free.
On Monday, the speedway hosts a pair of touring groups. The evening will feature ISCS Winged Sprint Cars and dwarf cars, as well as the local drivers in the Hornets division. The grandstands open at 4 p.m. and the racing starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults and $13 for kids and seniors. Children under 6 get in for free.