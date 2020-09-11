Matt and Kris Schueneman won the annual couples tournament at Coos Golf Club last weekend.
The couples played in the scramble format the first day and a chapman the second.
The Schuenemans had a two-day total of 143, winning by 12 strokes over Don and Susan Smith, who had a 155.
Mike and Lindi Quinn earned low-net honors in a chip-off, beating Pat jones and Jennifer Parker after both couples finished at 139.
All of the top finishers are members at Coos Golf Club except for Parker, who plays at the Coquille Valley Elks Lodge.