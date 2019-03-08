The South Coast Aquatic Team had a big weekend in the Oregon State senior swimming championships, with several club records and an 11th-place team finish despite bringing just four boys.
Gavyn Tatge set records in both backstroke races, including a new mark of 2:02.34 in the 200 backstroke, where he was 16th, and a mark of 56.27 in the 100 backstroke, which he swam in the preliminaries before finishing 19th in the final (56.79).
Tatge also had the best individual finish for SCAT, placing fourth in the 1,650 (16:44.29). He was eighth in the 1,000 (10:09.51).
Craig Hoefs set records in both breaststroke races, placing 11th in the 200 breaststroke (2:14.18) and 14th in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.98).
The SCAT quartet of Tatge, Hoefs, Kenneth Shepherd and Mavrick Macalino also set new team records in both the 400 freestyle relay, where SCAT was 12th (3:20.82), and in the 400 medley relay, where they had a time of 3:56.91 in a time trial.
The team also was eighth in the 200 medley relay (1:40.15) and 13th in the 200 freestyle relay (1:33.06).
Both the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays had times fast enough to qualify for the sectional meet. The group also already had qualified for the 200 freestyle relay.
Shepherd and Macalino also participated in individual events.
Gold Coast Swim Team’s AJ Kliewer placed in the top 15 in two events. He was eighth in the 200 individual medley (2:01.98) and 15th in the 200 breaststroke (2:17.83).
Results are listed in today’s Community Scoreboard.