Swimmers from the South Coast Aquatic Team and Gold Coast Swim Team kicked off their winter seasons last weekend in the SCAT Open at North Bend Municipal Pool.
The meet also included the Southwestern Oregon Community College swim team.
A total of 24 swimmers for SCAT and 34 swimmers for Gold Coast Swim Team participated in the meet.
Anna Hutchins, Quinton Kloster and Finley Cheal won multiple events for the Gold Coast Swim Team in the meet and Jamison Batdorff, Alvin Hatch and Allison Wright also had wins.
Theren Banes won a race for SCAT.
Wins for the club swimmers over 12 years old were harder to come by since they were swimming against SWOCC’s college swimmers, though both Gold Coast and SCAT won at least one relay.
SWOCC swimmers with wins included Kaitlyn Hester, James Camp, Verity Vogel-Rigler, Collin McGuire, Brett Rice, Piper Engler, Austin Turner, Patricija Ozola and Emerson Zaplatar.
Superior Stingray Swimming had the most points among the female teams, with SWOCC second and South Coast Aquatic Team third.
For the male teams, SWOCC had the most points, followed by Superior Stingray Swimming, Gold Coast and SCAT.
Four other teams also participated in the meet.
Results for SCAT and Gold Coast are included in today’s Community Scoreboard.