The second Charleston Salmon Run ended up with more than 220 runners and walkers for its three competitive races last weekend in Charleston.
Results were finalized in the past few days for the race and are included in today’s Community Scoreboard.
Sarah Miller of Bandon was the overall winner of the marathon, finishing in 3 hours, 22 minutes and 45 seconds. She was a little over 3 minutes ahead of the first male finisher, Todd Landsberg of North Bend (3:26:00). Brett Hergert of Eatonville, Wash., was third across the line in 3:28:02, followed by Kyle Erm and Jenny McGriff of Coos Bay, who both finished in 3:32:00.
In the half marathon, Jeremy West of Coos Bay was the winner in 1:20:05. Amber Perdue, the top woman, was second in 1:31:00, followed by Jerry Roberts of Myrtle Point (1:36:45) and Coos Bay residents Moises Garcia (1:37:18) and Ryan James (1:37:28). North Bend graduate Gabby Hobson was the second female finisher (1:42:08).
Drew Hiatt of Meridian, Idaho, won the 10K in 43:42. The top woman was Fabiola Lopez of Beaverton (51:45), just ahead of Simmie Muth of North Bend (52:00).