Coquille driver Ryan Baker beat a group of mostly drivers from out of town to win the IMCA Modified division in the Wednesday Night Throwdown event at Coos Bay Speedway this week.
Baker, who also won his heat race, captured the 30-lap finale in front of Braedon Hand of Cottage Grove and Dave Schmidt of Roseburg.
The evening had a relatively small group of cars compared with the busy Saturdays the speedway has enjoyed this summer. Last weekend, about 75 drivers took part in the regular local divisions, with many from outside the area, a common theme this year.
Schmidt did win the IMCA Sportmod division on Wednesday, with Hand second and Hunter Bloom of Eugene third.
Local drivers finished second and third in the Street Stocks division, which was won by Graid Osborne of Creswell. Steve Dubisar of Coquille was second and Ken Fox of North Bend third among seven drivers in the 25-lap main event, and the three drivers finished in the same order in the 10-lap heat race.
RJ McGahney of Grants Pass won the Winged Sprints class, beating Mike Wheeler of Central Point and Patrick Desbiens of Roseburg. Austin Sause of Coos Bay was fourth.
Steven Snawder of Roseburg and Jake Wheeler of Central Point won the heat races.
Results from the Wednesday event and last weekend’s event are included in today’s Community Scoreboard.
The oval track is in action again this weekend in Saturday’s Whelen Fan Appreciation Night and Outlaw Pro Stock Challenge.
Divisions that will race include the Winged Sprints, America’s Mattress Super Late Models, Sportsman Late Models, Street Stocks, Mini Outlaws, Hornets and Junior Stingers.
The grandstands open at 4 p.m. and racing at 6:30 p.m. General admission is $12 for adults, $10 for senior citizens and students 7 to 17 and free for kids 6 and under. A family pass for two adults and up to three students is $35.
Next weekend, the focus turns to the NHRA drag strip.
Saturday, Aug. 8, is the Bikes & Bugs Show & Shine with the Battle at the Bay III.
On Sunday, Aug. 9, the theme is the Bikes & Bugs Challenge.
Admission each day is $12 (free for kids 6 and under). The gates open at 8 a.m., with time trials at 11 a.m. and bracket racing at 1 p.m.
The weekend starts with a Midnight Street Drags with NHRA Test & Tune session on Friday, Aug. 7.
The gates open at 6 p.m., with racing and text and tune from 8 p.m. to midnight. The participation fee is $20 for drivers/riders and $5 for regular spectators. Kids 6 and under get in free.