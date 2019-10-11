The South Coast Running Club will hold its annual scholarship fundraiser gala on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Sharkbite’s Broadway Theatre, located at 226 S. Broadway in downtown Coos Bay.
This year’s theme is Seventies Style — Throwback to the Beginning days of SCRC.
The goals of the event are to raise funds for scholarships for local track and cross country athletes on the South Coast, as well as for a chip timing system for the running club and to raise awareness of the club.
Tickets are $20 ($25 for people who aren’t club members) and include a taco bar with meat, fish or veggie options, a no-host bar, recognition of emeritus running club members, SCRC 1970s trivia and a 50/50 raffle costume contest.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.southcoastrunningclub.org under the “sponsorship and other opportunities” tab.