The South Coast Running Club has canceled next weekend’s Salmon Creek Run in Powers and postponed the popular Roseburg to Coos Bay Relay from April 18 to June 27.
Both actions were taken in response to the Coronavirus outbreak.
The Roseburg to Coos Bay Relay has been held in April for the past 23 years, since it was started up again by the South Coast Running Club.
The five-person run relay has been extended by one mile this year, with a new finish line at the Coos History Museum.
The walk relay, which starts at LaVerne County Park, has also been extended by a mile and is now 24 miles.
The registration deadlines for the relay also have been extended to June 7.
People can sign up for the event at www.southcoastrunningclub.org.