The annual Run of Two Cities will be held on Saturday, March 14, starting at 10 a.m. near Mingus Park in Coos Bay.
The event includes 5- and 10-kilometer distances, each with challenging hills. The longer route takes participants into downtown North Bend.
Registration will be held in the shelter next to Mingus Park, a change from past years.
The cost for South Coast Running Club members is $15 for those who register early online and $20 for raceday registration. The cost for nonmembers is $25 in advance and $30 on raceday.
The registration price for people with family members is $15 for two to three members and $5 for each additional member.
For additional information, visit www.southcoastrunningclub.org.