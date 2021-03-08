The Run of Two Cities, the oldest race of the South Coast Running Club, will be held on Saturday, March 13, starting and ending in Mingus Park in Coos Bay.
The race will be held with methods to ensure everyone’s safety, including online-only registration through www.southcoastrunningclub.org.
There is a limit of 50 runners for the race and runners are encouraged to sign up early.
Runners are asked to wear masks whenever they are within six feet of others, including during packet pickup, before and after the race and whenever they are within six feet of others on the course, including when passing or being passed.
Individual, prepackaged food will be available at the finish.
The event includes both 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer distances, with the longer race taking runners into North Bend. The courses are filled with hills and very challenging.
The race is the initial event of the running club and was one of the favorite training routes of Steve Prefontaine.
The entry fee is $15 for members of the South Coast Running Club and $25 for non-members. The cost for students is $5.
To sign up for a membership, visit www.southcoastrunningclub.org.
Packet pick-up will be held in the shelter beside Mingus Park and runners are encouraged to park by the softball field across the street from the main part of the park.