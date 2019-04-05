The deadline for teams to sign up for the Roseburg to Coos Bay Relay is Sunday, April 7.
All registration this year is online at www.southcoastrunningclub.org.
The event is Saturday, April 27, with the 67-mile run relay starting in Roseburg. A separate 23-mile walk relay starts at LaVerne County Park.
The relay has a staggered start, based on estimated running times for team members.
The cost for the Roseburg to Coos Bay Relay, in which competitive teams can have up to five runners, is $300 per team. The cost for the LaVerne Park to Coos Bay Walk Relay is $200 per team.