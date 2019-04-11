The Roseburg trio of Ty Schulze, Ashton Mealer and Rick Snead won the annual Toyota Tundra Challenge at North Bend Lanes last weekend.
Schulzer, Mealer and Snead opened the match play portion of the tournament with a perfect game and finished it with the $1,350 top prize.
The squad topped Cary Gemignani, Rod Duryee and Jordan Clark of North Bend 395-379 in the two-game championship match.
After four games of qualifying and five games of match play, the trio earned the top seed for the stepladder finals.
The runners-up, meanwhile, qualified fifth, but won three straight elimination matches.
In the first match of the stepladder finals, they beat No. 4 seeds Garrett Ball, Ryan Fontes and Chris Breshears of Albany, 437-334.
Cemignani, Duryee and Clark then beat another North Bend Lanes group, No. 3 seeds Matt Weybright, Kelly Milburn and Jason Hoffman, 466-346.
Then the trio won its third straight elimination match, beating Larry Dankenbring, Brennan Dankenbring and James Pederson of Salem, 467-352.
They appeared headed to a fourth straight elimination win, leading 214-170 after the first game of the championship match. But the Roseburg group beat them 225-169 in the second game to rally for the victory.
Gemignani, Duryee and Clark earned $900 for finishing second, while Dankenbring, Dankenbring and Pederseon earned $750 for taking third. Weybright, Milburn and Hoffman brought home $600 for fourth and Ball, Fontes and Breshears received $450 for fifth.
Tournament organizers extended thanks to Guy Hawthorne at Coos Bay Toyota for being the tournament sponsor for the 11th straight year, as well as Mehrdad Gerami of new tournament sponsor Coastal Diagnostics.
“Without these great people, the tournament would not be such a huge success,” said tournament director Bryan Roberts.
A total of 21 teams participated in the event, including 10 based in the Bay Area.
They started with four rounds where each team member bowled a game (12 total games). Joe Lipon, Chris Mott and Ryan Mott of Salem had the top score through those rounds with 2645. The eventual champions qualified third with 2591 pins, while the runners up were the No. 11 qualifiers, advancing by just 21 pins over the group that finished 13th and did not advance.
Each team then played five two-game matches and the five teams with the best total scores advanced to the stepladder finals. Gemignani, Duryee and Clark, who won just two of their five matches, advanced by 86 pins over sixth-place finishers Jesse Weybright, Tom Crawford and Robert Warrick of Coos Bay, who won three of their five matches but didn’t knock down enough pins along the way. They earned $300.
Results are listed in the Community Scoreboard.