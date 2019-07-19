POWERS — Jerry Roberts raced to a win in the annual White Cedar Days Run at Powers on July 6.
Roberts covered the course, which was a little under 6 miles, in 38 minutes and 54 seconds. He was followed by John Gunther (48:13) and Richard Bouton (49:38).
Tanja Beesley was first among women in 53:29, followed by Julia Clark (53:43).
In the 5-kilometer race, Russell Crochetiere finished first in 20:44, followed by McKitchan Wilson (21:31) and Samuel Groves (22:35) and Lane Hittner (22:37).
Ten-year-old Riley Mullanix was first among female finishers in 23:32. She was followed by Kendra Bushnell (24:43) and Clara Baker and Marie Richards (both 26:41).
The event was a fundraiser for the Powers track program and drew more than 40 runners, a big improvement from last year.