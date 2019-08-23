Registration is now open for the 2019 Prefontaine Memorial Run. The 40th annual running of this road race will take place on Saturday, Sept. 21, in downtown Coos Bay.
The morning of racing begins at 9:45 a.m. with an OSAA-sanctioned high school 5-kilometer race. Nineteen schools from around the state — including Marshfield, North Bend, Bandon, Coquille and Reedsport — are signed up to compete in the hill-filled course.
The 10-kilometer run, which saw more than 600 finishers last year, will kick off at 10 a.m. The 2-mile “fun walk” will begin at the same time, with walkers starting near the back of the pack. All three races will start at the corner of 4th and Anderson in downtown Coos Bay and finish on Prefontaine Track at Marshfield High School. The start and the finish line are just under a mile away from each other; parking is available at both locations.
The 10K race takes participants through a training route that Steve Prefontaine would frequent. Starting downtown participants head west along Ocean Boulevard and return past the Prefontaine family home before heading back to the high school.
This year’s race, and next year’s race as well, will serve as the Road Runners Club of America (RRCA) Regional Championship 10K.
Awards will be given to the top three finishers in each five-year age group. Additional awards will be given to top finishers, and top team finishers, in the high school race and in the RRCA race.
The entry fee is $40 before Sept. 18 and rises to $50 after that date. Race entrants will receive a commemorative shirt and participation medal, special for the 40th anniversary.
Individuals can sign up online at prefontainerun.com or pick up entry forms at the Coos Bay and North Bend Visitor Information Centers; Coos Bay and North Bend Libraries; Coos History Museum; Farr’s Hardware; and Nasburg Huggins Insurance.
The annual race is being held in conjunction with the Bay Area Fun Festival taking place on Sept. 21 and 22.