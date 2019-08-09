Parents can sign up their children now for the upcoming fall soccer season at the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon.
The season is for students in first through sixth grade and the cost is $75 with a current Boys & Girls Club membership.
Practices begin this month and the first games will be played on Saturday, Sept. 7.
People can sign up online at epuertosports.com.
Officials also are looking for coaches, assistants, team sponsors and officials.
For more information, call 541-217-1040 or 541-267-6573.