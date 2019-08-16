REEDSPORT — It will be a day of remembrance and pickleball.
For the second year in a row, a pickleball tournament — pickleball is a sport played with a paddle and whiffle ball and has similarities to badminton, tennis and ping-pong — will be held in Reedsport. The Jerome Kenagy and Bonnie Morgan Memorial Pickleball Tournament will be at Highland Courts starting at 12:30 p.m. and will take place on Saturday, Aug. 24.
The tournament had its first year last year when Dan Kenagy, a lifelong Reedsport resident, pitched the idea to remember his dad, Jerome, who passed away in January of 2018. This year, the name Bonnie Morgan, who passed away this past January, was added to the title of the event. Morgan was a pickleball player from Reedsport, who played in the tournament last year.
“(My dad) always loved to play pickleball. In fact, when he built his new house about 20 years ago ... he put a pickleball court in,” said Dan Kenagy. “So I thought it would be fun to do a pickleball tournament where we play at the courts my dad built.”
With the help of his dad’s friend and local pickleball player Steve Miller, the tournament got going. What was expected to be a crowd of about 20 or so players ended up with more than 40 participants.
The tournament style, which will be repeated this year, pairs individuals together in a round-robin style of play. Individuals switch partners and remember their scores with the top point-getters moving to the championship round which takes place at the Kenagy residence.
“Everyone was coming just to have a good time and everyone has a lot of fun and got to know people,” Kenagy said of last year’s event. “It was just a nice time.”
Interested participants are advised to RSVP by sending an email to Miller at shmiller@reedsportlaw.com. There is no fee for the tournament but players are asked to bring canned food to support the local food program which was one of Jerome Kenagy’s favorite charities.
After the event there will also be a potluck and are individuals encouraged to bring a side dish.