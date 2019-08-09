LAKESIDE -- With a week until the US Masters Open Water Swim Meet at Eel Lake, preparation for the 15th annual event has gone, well, swimmingly.
The three races for adult swimmers of varying levels – a 1,500 meter, 3,000 meter and a 600 meter “agility” swim – are all set. But for 77-year-old Ralph Mohr who is helping organize the event, with his official title on the group’s website as “local knowledge guru,” there is really one key reason to participate in the meet: to be outside.
“Eel Lake is lovely, it’s just a lovely place. It’s far more fun to swim outdoors when you can see trees and other things rather than being in a pool that’s a little stinky from chlorine,” said Mohr in a recent phone interview.
The events on Saturday, August 17, will kick off at 9 a.m. with the longest race of the day, the 3,000-meters. The race takes swimmers twice around the course. The next race on the schedule is the 600-meter agility swim.
“They have to go under stuff, under noodles, go across land, swim through a marked buoy course, run a little bit and ring a cowbell on the sandy bar. It’s pretty fun to watch,” said Mohr. “These are events (for) people that don’t usually get into open water swimming and this is a good entry event. It’s short and you have fun with it. You don’t have to worry about who you are beating because we go one at a time. It’s a giggle course is what it is.”
To wrap the day is the one lap 1,500-meter race which begins at 11:55 a.m. There are two heats of this race with more experienced open water swimmers going in the first section. The second section allows swimmers to wear snorkels or swim fins to give them experience in the event in the hopes that they will be back sans gear next year.
Race organizers noted that this race has attracted about 60 swimmers on average each year. The same turnout is expected for this year’s race.
Early forecasts for race day show a mostly sunny day with a high of 70 degrees. In the water, Mohr believes it will be about the same.
“I think when we swim the temperature will be somewhere between 71 and 72 which is warmer than we’ve ever had it. I’ve never seen Eel this warm,” he said.
Racers can sign up in person on race day or online until Tuesday, Aug. 13. To sign up online, visit clubassistant.com and click on the "Meet Entry" tab near the top of the screen. Under Masters (USMS) select "Upcoming Masters (USMS) Events" and proceed to scroll down to find "2019 Southern Oregon Coast Swims at Eel Lake."
Spectators are encouraged to watch the race from the north side of the lake and kayakers and paddle boarders are welcome to attend the race to act as spotters for the swimmers. The local Coast Guard Auxiliary group will be providing a boat to ensure the safety of all racers.