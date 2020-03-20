Mark Nortness and Robert Webber topped the leaderboard on the first date of the race toward the 2020 Crossings Cup at Bandon Crossings.
In last week’s Casual Fridays event at the golf course, Nortness shot a 1-under par 71 to take low-gross honors. Webber, meanwhile, had a net score of 66 to grab low-net honors.
Points will be accumulated throughout the spring and summer at the golf course, with the final season standings determining the golfers who advance to the Crossings Cup match play bracket.
Results from the March 13 event are included in today’s Community Scoreboard.
For more information, visit www.bandoncrossings.com.