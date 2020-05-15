Bro Puckett had a hole-in-one and partnered with Brett McGilvery to tie for low-net honors during the Saturday Skins competition at Bandon Crossings last weekend.
Puckett, who lives in Coos Bay, used a 6-iron for the hole-in-one on the 169-yard 11th hole.
It was Puckett’s first ace.
Puckett and McGilvery had a net score of 61 to tie the pairing of Sam Ayotte and Kent Harper for low-net during the game, which was played in a scramble format.
Donny Hiebing and Daniel Kitayama took low-gross honors, shooting a 13-under 59 that was four shots better than the teams of Tim Palmer and Amos Baker, and Stu Blasius and Rich Stefiuk.
Casual Fridays
In the weekly Casual Fridays competition last week, Stu Blasius and Brian Church both shot 71 to share low-gross honors while Martha Blochlinger had the best net score with a 68, followed by Neal Cahoon and Dewey Powers with 70s.
The Casual Fridays events play into the race for the Crossings Cup and currently the top five are Phil Shoaf (46 points), Powers (41), Stefiuk (40), Carter Borror (35) and Cahoon (34).
Casual Fridays
May 8
Low Gross — Stu Blasius 71, Bryan Church 71, Phillip Shoaf 74, Andrew Kimbell 75, Carter Borror 78, Toby Stanley 79, Gary Coots 80, Brian Boyle 82, Louis Wantland 82, Jim Wakeman 82, Mitch McCullough 83, Douglas Albee 83, Richard Stefiuk 85, Wayne Everest 87, Bobby Cox 88, Mike Withrow 89, Bob Bray 90, Cedric Johnston 95, Ray Fabien 96, Don Weissert 100, Robert Webber 103, Rick Evans 104, John Ohanesian 105, Kathrine Barton 109, Bob Wirsing 117.
Low Net — Martha Blochlinger 68, Neal Cahoon 70, Dewey Powers 70, David Kimes 72, Ed Yelton 72, Jeff Mihalick 73, Steven Robb 73, Brian Gibson 73, Ed Tyner 73, Mark Nortness 75, Luke Thornton 75, Jon Gysbers 76, Wim McSpadden 76, Jim Lorenzen 76, Brian Saksa 77, Terry Kirchner 77, Chip England 77, Val Nemcek 78, Marilyn Pothier 79, Gerard Ledoux 79, John Johnston 79, Tom Gant 79, Daryl Robison 79, Eric Oberbeck 79, Michael Shields 79, Craig Ford 83, Howard Seaton 83, John Loverin 88.
Closest to Pin — Val Nemcek (No. 6), Richard Stefiuk (Nos. 9 and 14), Phillip Shoaf (No. 11), Bobby Cox (No. 17).
Saturday Skins
May 10
Two-Person Scramble
Low Gross — Donny Hiebing and Daniel Kitayama 59, Tim Palmer and Amos Baker 63, Stu Blasius and Richard Stefiuk 63, Alan Heyn and Tynan McCarthy 66, Jim Wakeman and Neal Cahoon 67, Garrett Hannemann and Christian Boudreau 70, Brian Gibson and Marty Stephens 72, Phil Bennett and Bobby Cox 74.
Low Net — Sam Ayotte and Kent Harper 61, Bertt McGilvery and Bro Puckett 61, John Miles and Judy Miles 64, Seth Plymyer and Joe Herstrom 64, Michael Shields and Toby Stanley 64, Tobin Smith and Mike Lynch 64, Wim McSpadden and Chip England 67.
Gross Skins — John Miles and Judy Miles (birdie on No. 9), Brett McGilvery and Bro Puckett (hole-in-one on No. 11), Tim Palmer and Amos Baker (eagle on No. 18), Stu Blasius and Richard Stefiuk (birdie on No. 6).
Net Skins — Stu Blasius and Richard Stefiuk (birdie on No. 6), John Miles and Judy Miles (birdie on No. 9), Brett McGilvery and Bro Puckett (hole-in-one on No. 11), Phil Bennett and Bobby Cox (eagle on No. 17), Tim Palmer and Amos Baker (eagle on No. 18).
Closest to Pin — Bro Puckett (Nos. 6 and 11), John Miles (No. 9), Garrett Hannemann (No. 14), Stu Blasius (No. 17).