The Prefontaine Track Club has started its summer practices for athletes 8 and over who want to improve their track and field skills and/or compete in summer meets.
The club provides athletes with a coaching staff filled with experience.
The season runs through July 27. Practices are held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. unless otherwise announced once school is out for the summer.
Pole vaulters or athletes who compete in throwing events will practice on Tuesdays and Thursdays while those competing in sprints, jumps and hurdles will practice on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Club members must obtain a USA Track & Field card by logging on to http://www.usatf.org, registering as members of the Prefontaine Track Club #37-0370.
The club membership fee is $100 and includes a club T-shirt.
Club members are not obligated to participate in meets. Parents and athletes are responsible for individual meet entry fees, though coaches can help them sign up.
The club expects some of its athletes to compete in the Junior Olympics state, regional and national meets as well as all-comers meets in Eugene at Lane Community College. The national meet is in Sacramento this year.
For more information, contact Steve Delgado at 541-297-7907.