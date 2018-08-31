The 39th-annual Prefontaine Memorial Run is fast approaching.
The annual race is Sept. 15, starting in downtown Coos Bay and ending at Marshfield High School. The 10,000-meter run and 2-mile fun walk start at 10 a.m.
The race is held each year in conjunction with the Bay Area Fun Festival.
The race starts at the intersection of Fourth and Anderson in downtown Coos Bay and travels out Ocean Boulevard to the Shorepines Bay Village mobile home park before returning toward downtown and finishing on the track at Pete Susick Stadium. Roads along the course will be closed during the race.
The entry fee is $30 for those who sign up for the 10K by Sept. 12 and $40 after that date. All entrants receive a T-shirt specially designed to commemorate the race.
Online registration is encouraged by logging onto the race website: www.prefontainerun.com. Registration forms also are available at the Coos Bay and North Bend visitor information centers, Coos Bay and North Bend libraries, Coos Art Museum, Coos History Museum, Farr’s True Value Hardware and Nasburg Huggins Insurance.
A separate high-school only race which often includes as many as 20 schools begins at 9:45 a.m.
High school registration is separate through the schools.
For more information about the event, visit the website or call 541-267-3165.
The road closure starts at 9:30 a.m. and includes Anderson Avenue from Broadway to Seventh Street, Central Avenue from Dairy Queen to Ocean Boulevard, Ocean Boulevard to Shorepines Bay Village, 10th Street from Central Avenue to Elrod Avenue and Ninth Street from Elrod to the track.