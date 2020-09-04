The Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon has canceled the annual Pre Run for Kids and other Kids Day Activities scheduled for Sunday Dec. 20 in downtown Coos Bay.
The club also has withdrawn from participating in, or organizing a 2020 fall soccer season.
The cancellations are due to COVID-19 restrictions and the potential risk to the health and safety of volunteers, participants and club staff, said Garrett Stout, the sports director for the Boys & Girls Club.
“We are disappointed this year’s event and season must be canceled, although we look forward to 2021,” Stout said.