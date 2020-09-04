Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Craig Praus had a hole-in-one during the Dick Hanen Club Championship at Coos Golf Club.

Praus had his ace on No. 7, which was playing 134 yards.

Praus finished second in the senior division during the tournament, shooting a 79.

0
0
0
0
0

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters