Coos Bay Speedway combined two days of racing into one last weekend for the opener of the NHRA drag racing season.
With a potentially wet Sunday in the forecast, the speedway held two rounds of racing on Saturday.
Mike Powell won the Super Pro division in both rounds.
Jon Letsom and David Cornelison won for the Pro division and Leon Williams and Tyson Merritt were the Sportsman winners.
The opener for the oval dirt track is scheduled for Saturday, April 13.
The grandstands will open at 4 p.m., with racing starting at 6:30 in all the regular divisions — Winged Sprints, Super Late Models, Sportsman late Models, Street Stocks, Mini Outlaws, Hornets and JR Stingers.
Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and students 7-17 and free for children 6 and under. A family pass for two adults and up to three students is $25.
For more information on the speedway, visit www.coosbayspeedway.us.