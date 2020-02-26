The OSAA/OnPoint Community Credit Union Class 3A state tournament in the Bay Area will take shape Friday and Saturday when 16 first-round games will determine the participants for next week’s event jointly hosted by Marshfield and North Bend high schools.
And while the tournament likely will see many of the same teams that seem to get back every year, it also might be more diverse than it’s been in years. No schools are hosting in both the boys and girls playoffs, meaning if all the home teams win, 16 different schools will be represented in the Bay Area for the first time since 2011.
Here is a quick breakdown of the matchups that will determine the tournament field.
All girls playoff games are Friday, with all the boys games Saturday.
Girls
DE LA SALLE NORTH CATHOLIC at CLATSKANIE: Last winter Clatskanie won its first state title and the team is the top seed this winter (determined by the OSAA power rankings) and also ranked first in the coaches poll after the Tigers went 19-2, the losses by one point at league rival Willamina and to Class 4A La Grande by three points. The Knights are just 11-11, but earned the second spot in the Lewis & Clark League by winning two league playoff games.
HARRISBURG at YAMHILL-CARLTON: The Eagles (19-6) visit the Tigers (17-8) who earned the home game despite being No. 11 in the power rankings by taking the top seed in the PacWest Conference. Harrisburg, No. 8 in the rankings, was second in the Mountain Valley Conference and beat the Tigers 47-29 back in the second game of the season.
SALEM ACADEMY at BROOKINGS-HARBOR: The Bruins placed fourth last year while Salem Academy was third, but one will miss the tournament this time. The Crusaders lost the seeding game to Yamhill-Carlton after sharing the title in the PacWest Conference while Brookigns-Harbor was second in the Far West League but fourth in the coaches poll and fifth in the power rankings.
CASCADE CHRISTIAN at WILLAMINA: Though the Bulldogs were second to Clatskanie in the Coastal Range Leauge, they are fifth in the power rankings and fourth in the power rankings. The Challengers finished third in the Far West League, earning an at-large berth to the playoffs.
HORIZON CHRISTIAN at PLEASANT HILL: The Billies had a strong season, winning the Mountain Valley Conference and going 19-3 overall and are ranked third in both the power rankings and coaches poll. Horizon Christian tied for second in the Lewis & Clark League and earned an at-large berth as the No. 14 seed.
SANTIAM CHRISTIAN at BURNS: The Hilanders finished second in the Eastern Oregon League, but beat Vale in the league playoffs to earn the home game. They are sixth in the power rankings and coaches poll. The Eagles tied Harrisburg for second in the Mountain Valley Conference and are 10th in the power rankings and coaches poll.
You have free articles remaining.
VALE at OREGON EPISCOPAL: This could be the best first-round matchup, between two teams that reached the Bay Area last year. Vale ran the table in the Eastern Oregon League before falling to Burns 34-32, setting up the trip to Oregon Episcopal, which is riding an 11-game win streak and is 19-3 overall. The Aardvarks are seventh and Vale ninth in the coaches poll.
PORTLAND ADVENTIST at SUTHERLIN: The Bulldogs spent a chunk of the year at No. 1 and are second in both the power rankings and coaches poll after a 22-2 season that brought them a Far West League title. The losses were to Class 4A Philomath and by six points to Clatskanie in the MLK Showcase on Jan. 20. The Cougars were the last at large qualifier at No. 15 in the power rankings.
Boys
YAMHILL-CARLTON at DE LA SALLE NORTH CATHOLIC: The defending champion Knights are ranked first in both the coaches poll and power rankings and look to punch their return ticket to the Bay Area when they host the Tigers, who were fourth in the PacWest Conference but are 10th in the coaches poll. Yamhill-Carlton is 12th in the power rankings, but got the unlucky draw because they could not play the teams seeded second, third or fourth for the tournament because they all are from the PacWest Conference.
OREGON EPISCOPAL at RAINIER: The Columbians won the Lewis & Clark League to earn the home game despite being No. 16 in the power rankings (they are No. 11 in the coaches poll). The Aardvarks were second to De La Salle North Catholic in the Lewis & Clark League and are eighth in the coaches poll and sixth in the power rankings.
SUTHERLIN at CRESWELL: These two long-time rivals are in different leagues, allowing the first-round matchup that might be the best game in the round of 16. Creswell won the Mountain Valley Conference and is fifth in both the power rankings and coaches poll. Sutherlin, which tied St. Mary’s for the Far West League title and lost the seeding game, is ranked ninth by the coaches.
NYSSA at AMITY: The Warriors lost the title game to De La Salle North Catholic last year and was third in the ultra tough PacWest Conference but fourth in both the power rankings and coaches poll. Nyssa won the Eastern Oregon League but, like Vale, lost in the league playoffs, leading to the road game. The teams met in Salem Academy’s New Year’s tournament, with Amity beating the Bulldogs 56-51.
PLEASANT HILL at SALEM ACADEMY: The Crusaders went unbeaten in the PacWest Conference but lost to Dayton in the playoffs and enter the state tournament third in both the power rankings and coaches poll. They host the Billies, who were second in the Mountain Valley Conference with just a 6-6 record. Salem Academy beat the Billies 54-39 back in December.
RIVERDALE at ST. MARY’S: The Crusaders earned the home game by winning the Far West League seeding game despite their No. 11 spot in the power rankings and likely face a tough challenge from the Mavericks, who were third in the Lewis & Clark League and are ninth in the power rankings.
CASCADE CHRISTIAN AT UMATILLA: The Vikings got the home game despite their No. 14 spot in the power rankings by winning the Eastern Oregon playoffs after Riverside upset Nyssa. The Challengers are seventh in the power rankings and sixth in the coaches poll after going 20-5 but finishing just third in the Far West League.
WARRENTON at DAYTON: The Pirates are ranked second in both the power rankings and coaches poll as they seek another trip to Coos Bay, where they have won or finished second five of the past nine years. Warrenton was second in the Coastal Range League but enter the playoffs with a losing record overall (11-12).