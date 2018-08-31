The annual Pizza Rays Seniors golf tournament is scheduled for Sept. 12 and 13 at Forest Hills Country Club in Reedsport.
The event is for men and women age 50 and over and has a $75 entry fee. Power carts are an additional $15 each day.
The opening day begins at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start and the second day begins at 9 a.m., also with a shotgun start. The men will be split into four age groups and the women will have their own division.
Closest to pin prizes will be presented and food available each day.
For more information, contact Forest Hills pro Todd Bigley either by phone at 541-271-2626 or email at tbigley@pga.com.