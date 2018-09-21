Wes Osborne beat John Ohanesian 5 and 4 to win the Crossing Cup on Friday at Bandon Crossings.
The match was the championship of the annual tournament to end the Casual Fridays regular season. The eight players in the tournament scored the most points during the Casual Fridays events during the season.
Osborne was the No. 6 seed in the tournament and Ohanesian was the No. 8 seed.
In the quarterfinals two weeks ago, Osborne beat No. 3 seed Brian Boyle 3 and 2 and Ohanesian beat top seed John Miles 5 and 4. No. 2 seed Toby Stanley beat No. 7 seed Mike Shields 3 and 2 and No. 5 seed Dave Kimes beat No. 4 seed Richard Stefiuk 2 and 1 in the other quarterfinal matches.
In the semifinals last week, Osborne beat Stanley 3 and 2 and Ohanesian beat Kimes 5 and 4.
Osborne was a first-time winner in the event — there have been no two-time champions in the decade of the Crossings Cup.
Casual Fridays games continue every week into the fall at Bandon Crossings. For more details, visit www.bandoncrossings.com or call 541-347-3232.