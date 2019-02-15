COOS BAY — Gymnastics is not an easy sport. It takes time and effort and lots of failure to develop the skills necessary to compete.
It starts out with the compulsory program, but if the gymnasts are good enough, they can graduate to the optional program, where personality and expression are a bigger part of the routines.
Of course, that adds another level of work, since the athletes are no longer all doing the exact same routines.
“They spend probably about three hours in the gym,” Gymnastics Plus coach Roy Lans said. “It’s also nice to have all these great parents that put in the effort.”
Allison Kirby, a level 7, remembers being 5-years-old at the Boys and Girls Club to watch her sister play volleyball. She saw the gymnastics equipment and walked over to her mom and said she wanted to do gymnastics.
So she began that night, and seven years later has moved up to where she’s in the optional program.
It wasn’t easy for Kirby and her teammates — level 6s Drew Hood and Natalie Fish, Level 7 Amyaika Funk, and Level 8 Aliyah White — to graduate from compulsory to optional.
Most gymnasts who make it to optional are ambitious and want to continue. Hood said she wants to one day compete in college. So moving from compulsory to optional is simply part of that athletic growth.
White has been in gymnastics for 10 years and has a high goal.
"I want to become a level 10 eventually, by like the end of high school," White said.
The optional program starts at level 6, and Lans is selective with who moves on. It’s a pyramid, Lans said, one that difficult to climb.
It’s skill-based. It has to be. Graduating levels is similar to achieving a new belts in martial arts. There are certain benchmarks one must achieve to move on, and that gets even more selective when moving from compulsory to optional.
“There’s 1,000 level 3s in the state,” Lans said. “There are 15 level 10s in the state. That’s that pyramid. That’s that passion. And those 15 at the very top have the passion for it.”
In the compulsory program, routines are rote.
For instance, in the floor exercise, everyone performs to the same song with the same routine. All the vaults are the same. The beam routines are the same. The very name of the program — compulsory — suggests the nature of these routines.
But once one advances to optional, those rote routines are left behind, too.
Optional gymnasts pick their own routines. They can show their own personalities. There’s room for expression and individually.
“You notice it on floor,” Lans said. “Everything stops. All the kids come and watch because they get to make up their own routines.”
“Optional you can be yourself,” Hood said.
But that doesn’t mean gymnasts have total control over their routines.
The coaches still have some control.
“We usually let them pick three pieces of music out and we get to choose,” Lans said. “As coaches we try to fit it to the kids. You’re not gonna do a Michael Jackson piece if you can’t dance. You’re just gonna look silly out there, and you don’t want that.”
It’s a long process and oftentimes a difficult one.
Skills are hard-won and developed over years, sometimes. The difficulty of the sport is one reason the aforementioned five have stayed on.
The rush of sticking a difficult move or turning in a clean routine, sometimes without much or any practice, is exciting.
"It's the thrill of getting a new skill, flipping through the air and having complete freedom defying gravity," Funk said. "It's the best feeling."
And it takes a lot of work.
“Gymnastics is a sport where you can’t decide today you want to do this tomorrow,” Lans said. “Sometimes it takes a year to develop that skill. Like Aliyah’s handstands on bars. That didn’t happen overnight. She’s had many years of tops and presses and pushups. She’s probably one of the strongest kids out there.”