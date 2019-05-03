North Bend swept the four titles at its Far West League middle school subdistrict meet last week, taking the seventh- and eighth-grade boys and girls titles.
In the other subdistrict, at Florence, Siuslaw won both eighth-grade titles, while Marshfield won for seventh-grade boys and Harbor Lights of Bandon for seventh-grade girls.
The top four finishers from the subdistrict meet are included in today’s Community Scoreboard.
The district meet was Friday at Marshfield. North Bend nearly won all four titles, sharing the eighth-grade boys title with Siuslaw. Results will be included next weekend.