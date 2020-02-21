North Bend students Lauryn Garrigus and Gavin Snoddy were crowned state champions in the Oregon State Elks Hoop Shoot contest earlier this month.
Garrigus and Snoddy are teammates on the North Bend Warriors third-grade AAU travel basketball team. They both were competing in the 8-9 age group.
The state competition was held Feb. 8 in Silverton.
Garrigus made 13 of her 25 free throws in the state finals.
Snoddy had to go extra after he made 23 of 25 and was tied by another shooter. He made all five in the tiebreaker shoot-off and was crowed Oregon’s top overall shooter for all three age groups (also 10-11 and 12-13).
“The tiebreaker shoot-off was a pretty intense moment, but with the amount of shots Gavin puts up daily, the pressure didn’t get to him,” said Josh Snoddy, Gavin’s dad and the coach of the North Bend Warriors. “I’m very proud to see his hard work pay off for him.”
Garrigus and Snoddy now advance to the regional competition in Pasco, Wash., on March 14. The national finals are in Chicago in April.