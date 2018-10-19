North Bend’s girls and Siuslaw’s boys captured the team titles in the annual Far West League middle school district cross country meet Tuesday at Tugman State Park in Lakeside.
The individual winners were the same as they have been all year. North Bend’s Alexander Garcia-Silver won the boys race, covering the 3,000-meter course in 10 minutes and 27 seconds. He finished 20 seconds ahead of Siuslaw’s Sam Ulrich.
The girls race was won by Olivia Thompson of Harbor Lights (Bandon), who finished in 12:28 with teammate Analise Miller second in 12:53.
Marshfield’s Sophia Miley was third in the girls race (13:03) and Reedsport’s Natalie Hammond fourth (13:03). North Bend won the team race by taking the next eight spots, with Mya Ryan (13:08), followed by Emma Slade (13:23), Clara Messner (13:24), Addie Hanson (13:27), Abby Woodruff (13:30), Brynn Buskerud (13:32) and Celeste Lee (13:40).
Harbor Lights had the next two finishers, Danielle McLain (13:40) and Rachel Eickhoff (13:42) and placed second in the team race.
Siuslaw’s boys weren’t quite as packed together as North Bend, but had five of the top 12 to win the team race with 37 points. North Bend had 50 to edge Harbor Lights by one point for second.
Siuslaw’s Kyle Hughes was sixth (11:28) and Brayden Linton seventh (11:33), with Jacob Blankenship 10th (11:52) and Ethan Jagoe 12th (12:23).
Harbor Lights had four of the top nine, but the squad’s fifth runner was far back in the pack, allowing North Bend to edge into second place.
Carter Brown was third (11:01), Owen Brown fourth (11:15), Patton Clark eighth (11:34) and Danielle Cabrera ninth (11:46) for Harbor Lights.
North Bend was led by John Parks, who was fifth (11:16). Andrew Efraimson was 13th and Jason Padgett 14th, both in 12:24.
Marshfield was led by Quinton Kloster, the first sixth grader, who finished 11th (12:16).
Individual results are listed in today’s Community Scoreboard.