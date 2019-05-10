North Bend nearly made a clean sweep of the Far West League middle school district track titles last week at Marshfield High School.
North Bend won outright the seventh- and eighth-grade boys and the eight-grade girls team titles. North Bend shared the seventh-grade girls team title with Harbor Lights of Bandon.
The top eight finishers in all events from the meet are included in today’s Community Scoreboard.
A number of athletes won multiple events in the meet, which included all the middle school teams from Siuslaw in Florence to Azalea in Brookings. The athletes had qualified for the meet with their results at the two subdistrict meets a week earlier.
North Bend seventh-grader Jonathon Parks had two impressive wins, taking the pole vault by clearing 10 feet and winning the 800 by nearly 13 seconds with his time of 2:14.68.
Alexander Garcia-Silver, similarly had a pair of impressive wins in the eighth-grade boys division for North Bend, with his times of 56.47 in the 400 and 4:27.00 in the 1,500.
Celeste Le was a triple-winner for North Bend’s eighth-grade girls, taking the 100 (13.54), 200 (28.34) and 200 hurdles (32.80). Teammate Sierra Bell won the 400 (1:08.46) and 100 hurdles (17.65).
A pair of Mrytle Point eight-graders combined for five wins.
Troy Warner won the long jump (18-4), 100 (12.77) and 200 (25.82). Teammate Jacob Koser won the high jump (5-0) and 100 hurdles (17.75), but was denied a title in the 200 hurdles by Coquille’s Howard Blanton, who finished in 29.67.
Trinidy Blanton of Powers won the long jump (15-0 ¼) and high jump (4-7).
Myrtle Point’s Kenzie Robinson won the 100 (14.05) and 200 (29.11) in the seventh-grade girls division. Olivia Thompson of Harbor Lights in Bandon won the pole vault (7-9) and 1,500 (5:33.57).
Holli Vigue of Coquille, one of a handful of sixth-graders who were competing, almost had three wins in the throws, but settled for one. She won the discus easily with a throw of 88-2 that was nearly 9 feet further than the eighth-grade winner, but finished second in the shot put (30-8 ½) to Kaelynn Hamitlon of Riley Creek in Gold Beach (30-11) and second in the turbo javelin (74-10) to Siuslaw’s Makayla Freeman (78-6).