Alex Garcia-Silver dominated the middle school cross country season on the South Coast, easily winning every race.
Then the North Bend eighth-grader took his distance running prowess to a bigger stage.
Garcia-Silver joined a group of other outstanding runners from around Oregon in the 13-14 age group and won the Junior Olympics state and regional titles before capturing the national crown.
Garcia-Silver joined the Timberhill Harriers, a team based in Philomath, to easily capture the national title in Reno, Nevada.
Timberhill scored 54 points, with its five scoring runners all between 12th and 19th out of 387 runners. The second-place team, a group from Parker, Colorado, scored 152.
“It was a lot of fun,” Garcia-Silver said. “I loved being with all the kids on my team. That was great.”
Garcia-Silver was 18th, finishing the 4,000-meter course in 14 minutes, 34.87 seconds.
Even more impressive than his overall finish was that he was on the younger side of the age group, competing against many freshmen.
“I really wanted to be one of our top five runners and I really wanted to be an All-American,” Garcia-Silver said of the honor that goes to the top 25 finishers.
“I think that just wants to make me work harder,” he said. “It helps me know I can achieve my end goal of wanting to go to (run for) BYU one day.”
The champion team was made of runners from several parts of the state.
The team’s top finisher at nationals was Benjamin Collins, a freshman from Sheldon High School in Eugene, who finished in 14:24.24. Right behind him was Henry Coughlan, a freshman from Enterprise High School, who finished in 14:24.78.
Brody Bushnell, an eighth-grader from Philomath, was 15th in 14:33. Garcia Silver was next, with Crescent Valley freshman Blake Byer rounding out the team’s scoring placers by placing 19th in 14:35.
The team’s sixth and seventh runners also were in the top 25. Michael Majorano, a freshman from South Medford, finished 34th in 15:01 and Cade Byer, a freshman from Crescent Valley, was 35th in 15:02.
Mateo Candanoza of Philomath, the only other eighth-grader on the team, was 70th in 15:28.
The race winner, Nate Jaster, finished in 13:53.
“It was a pretty muddy course from all the thousands of people who were going through it,” Garcia-Silver said. “The times were quite a bit slower.”
Garcia-Silver’s top time in the season was 13:45 at the regional championships, where he finished 16th. He was 10th at the state meet in 14:05.
Garcia-Silver said the person who recruited him for the team was Bushnell.
Garcia-Silver ran in two races during the fall — in Eugene and Corvallis — and finished second both times to Bushnell.
After Bushnell asked Garcia-Silver to join the Timberhill Harriers, he had to figure out how to stay in shape for the Junior Olympics races while also participating with North Bend’s eighth-grade basketball team.
“I’d have to get up early and run in the dark,” he said. “I mainly tried to run 35 miles a week. I trained on my own.”
Plus, he had the challenge of adjusting to the 4,000-meter distance — middle school races are 3,000 meters.
“The adjustment for me wasn’t too bad,” he said. “I could tell near the end of the race, I was feeling more tired than normal.
“Other than that, I wasn’t feeling too bad.”
Garcia-Silver thanked his mother, Melinda Silver, for all her support, and said the national meet was particularly emotional.
“I came across the line crying because I had dedicated my race to Johnny Iles,” he said of a close friend who died during the fall.
“Last Christmas break, I think we hung out every single day,” he said. “That was pretty hard for me.”
Garcia-Silver dominated the eight regular races on North Bend’s middle school schedule on the South Coast, winning the district title by 20 seconds over Siuslaw’s Sam Ulrich.