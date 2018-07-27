North Bend will hold a registration session for the South Coast Youth Football League on Wednesday, Aug. 1, and again during the upcoming Big Brother Camp.
The youth football league is a tackle football league for students in third through sixth grade. Participants must have a current sports physical and proof of insurance and pay a $100 registration fee.
The registration session on Aug. 1 will run from 6 to 7 p.m. in the North Bend Hall of Champions, adjacent to Vic Adams Field on the North Bend High School campus.
Meanwhile, the annual Big Brother camp, for students in third through eighth grade, is Tuesday, Aug. 7, through Thursday, Aug. 9.
The camp runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. each day and registration will be held from 5:15 to 6 p.m. the first night. The participation fee is $25.
During the camp, participants will work closely with North Bend players and coaches, learning various skills and drills that will allow them to be successful on the football field, including USA Football Heads Up tackling and blocking fundamentals. They also will learn basic elements of North Bend’s offense and defense.
All participants will receive a camp T-shirt.