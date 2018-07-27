The North Bend Minors 10-and-under all-star baseball team had a successful summer season that included playing in the championship games of three of its four tournaments.
The team finished 18-5 overall and won one tournament, in Coos Bay, while finishing second twice and third once.
Team members included Hunter Christensen, Kaeden Emerson, Raegan Farm, Trenton Holmes, Christopher Hooper, Walker Huntley, Connor Johnson, Brody Kyllo, Rylee Samora, Sebastian Smith and Mathew Swank. The coaches were Ted Bennison, Joe Christensen, Stacy Farm and Jason Samora.