The North Bend Middle School relay team of Trent Summers, Brody Justice, Alex Garcia-Silver and Jonathan Parks placed third at the Middle School Meet of Champions this week. 

A quartet of North Bend Middle School students set a school record in the 4x400-meter relay while placing third in the Oregon Meet of Champions on Thursday.

The group of Trent Summers, Brody Justice, Jonathon Parks and Alexander Garcia-Silver finished in 3 minutes, 50.57 seconds.

Their time was 14 seconds better than any effort by North Bend during the regular season.

They finished behind teams from Philomath and Duniway

Garcia-Silver was second in the 800 meters to Brody Bushnell of Philomath. The two, who were part of a national champion Junior Olympics cross country team in the fall, crossed the line in 2:06.71 and 2:08.14, respectively.

Coquille sixth-grader Holli Vigue placed fourth in the discus with a throw of 92-11. She finished behind three eighth-graders. She also was 17th in the shot put with an effort of 32-7.

Trinidy Blanton of Powers was 10th in the long jump with a leap of 14-11.

Siuslaw’s Jonathan Rose reached the final in the discus, placing ninth with a throw of 117 feet.

