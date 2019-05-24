A quartet of North Bend Middle School students set a school record in the 4x400-meter relay while placing third in the Oregon Meet of Champions on Thursday.
The group of Trent Summers, Brody Justice, Jonathon Parks and Alexander Garcia-Silver finished in 3 minutes, 50.57 seconds.
Their time was 14 seconds better than any effort by North Bend during the regular season.
They finished behind teams from Philomath and Duniway
Garcia-Silver was second in the 800 meters to Brody Bushnell of Philomath. The two, who were part of a national champion Junior Olympics cross country team in the fall, crossed the line in 2:06.71 and 2:08.14, respectively.
Coquille sixth-grader Holli Vigue placed fourth in the discus with a throw of 92-11. She finished behind three eighth-graders. She also was 17th in the shot put with an effort of 32-7.
Trinidy Blanton of Powers was 10th in the long jump with a leap of 14-11.
Siuslaw’s Jonathan Rose reached the final in the discus, placing ninth with a throw of 117 feet.