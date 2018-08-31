The fall and winter bowling season at North Bend Lanes starts soon, with a variety of leagues for people of all ages.
Bowlers can sign up for the leagues at North Bend Lanes.
Here are the various leagues, listed by day and type.
Young at Heart (seniors), 12:30 p.m. Mondays, starting Sept. 10, for teams of four bowlers.
Monday All Stars (juniors), 4 p.m. Mondays, starting Sept. 10. For coed teams of three.
Coast League (men), 6:30 p.m. Mondays, starting Sept. 10, for teams of five.
Senior Boomers (seniors), 10 a.m. Tuesdays, starting Sept. 4, for mixed teams of four.
Bay Area Hospital (mixed), 5 p.m. Tuesdays, starting Sept. 4, for teams of three.
Cosmo (women), 7 p.m. Tuesdays, starting Sept. 4, for teams of four.
Rolling Pins (women), 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, starting Sept. 5, for teams of four.
Primers Too (seniors), 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, starting Sept. 5, for teams of four.
Cash Classic (open), 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, starting Sept. 5, for teams of five.
Thursday Bumpers (juniors), 4 p.m. Thursdays, starting Sept. 27, for teams of three.
Men’s Varsity (men), 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, starting Sept. 6, for teams of five.
Thursday Social (mixed), 9 p.m. Thursdays, starting Oct. 4, for teams of four.
NASCAR (mixed), 9 p.m. Thursdays, starting Oct. 4, for teams of four.
Silver Tips (seniors), 12:30 p.m. Fridays, starting Sept. 7, for teams of four.
Friday Bumpers (junior), 4 p.m. Fridays, starting Sept. 28, for teams of three.
Timber (mixed), 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, starting Sept. 7, for teams of four.
Jack-n-Jill (mixed), 5:30 p.m. Sundays, starting Sept. 9, for teams of four.
For more information, call North Bend Lanes at 541-756-0571.