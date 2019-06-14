North Bend Lanes recently finished its annual fall and winter bowling season and crowned its season champions.
The winners included Millennium Dodo for the Jack-n-Jill league; Oldies but Goodies for Young at Heart, Sproul Timber for Men’s Coast, Gutter Done for Senior Boomers, Rattle & Bowl for Bay Area Hospital, Dolls with Balls for Cosmo, Green Tree Logging for Rolling Pins, Sand Crabs for Pimers Too, Jim Vick Auto for Cash Classic, Studio Four for Men’s Varsity, Wrecking Crew for Silver Tips, Fire Starters for Timber, and Oregon Ducks (Division I) and Spare Me (Division II) for Monday Juniors.
Names of the members for the various winning teams are included in today’s Community Scoreboard.