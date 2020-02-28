{{featured_button_text}}

The North Bend Independent Baseball League is accepting online registrations for the upcoming season.

The league is for students ages 4 through 12.

The cost for the season is $85 but scholarships are available and no students will be turned away.

Opening day ceremonies for the league will be held on April 4.

Registration can be completed at leagues.bluesombrero.com/NBIBP

For more information, email northbendyouthbaseball@gmail.com.

The league also will offer clinics on Sunday, March 1, at North Bend High School. A clinic for the minors and majors age groups will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and a clinic for the rookies and T-ball age groups will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

