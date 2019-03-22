North Bend’s Jordan Nelson had quite a memorable ending to her freshman bowling season for North Bend.
Nelson was the singles champion at the state tournament and then one of the top girls a few weeks later when the district all-star tournament was held at North Bend Lanes.
The run started at the state tournament, where she had a three-game series of 620 that was the best among all girls, winning a $196 scholarship.
“It was an amazing experience being able to go through a big tournament like that,” Nelson said.
But she added that she wasn’t completely surprised by the result.
“I’ve worked hard this year,” she said. “I’ve had wonderful coaches who have taken the time to help me improve.”
Nelson said she has been bowling about four years and improved greatly this year under the coaching of Mike Hoyt and her mom, Jodi.
“My mom really got me into the sport and helped me fall in love with it — her and my dad (Ben),” Nelson said. “Our whole family bowls.”
The state championships was for the teams that had qualified through the district tournament.
The individual results became the biggest highlights for the South Coast.
North Bend’s Regan Foxworthy finished fourth among the girls at state and earned an $81 scholarship.
Marshfield’s Troy Liggett was sixth in the boys singles competition, earning a $104 scholarship.
In the team competition, Marshfield, North Bend and district champion Siuslaw placed sixth through eighth out of the 16 teams.
The Pirates had qualified seventh, North Bend ninth and Siuslaw 11th.
In the bracket portion of the tournament, Marshfield beat Bend 378-323, topped Mazama 386-362 and lost to eventual champion Crater 414-377.
North Bend beat Hermiston 437-290 and lost to Wilsonville 362-346.
Siuslaw beat Oregon City 377-374 and lost to Crater 376-287.
In the consolation brackets, North Bend beat Madras 356-277 before losing to Wilsonville 394-348.
Marshfield lost to Forest Grove 441-404.
Siuslaw beat Oregon City again 398-387 and then lost to Mazama 358-308.
For the girls, North Bend qualified eighth and Siuslaw 11th, but both fell in the first round of the bracket. North Bend lost to Cottage Grove 298-228 and Siuslaw lost to Bend 279-263.
In the consolation bracket, Siuslaw beat Umatilla 291-193, beat McKay 338-221 and lost to Grants Pass 361-321.
North Bend lost to Grants Pass 402-301.
Siuslaw was sixth and North Bend 14th in the final standings.
In the all-star points standings for the state tournament, compiled during the qualifying rounds, Liggett was eighth for boys and Siuslaw’s Faith Coday was sixth for the girls, with North Bend’s Foxworthy eighth and Nelson 17th.
Back in North Bend, the local bowlers who had done well during the district tournament joined others from many high schools around the state who had done the same in their district tournaments.
The tournament organizer tried to balance the 14 teams, which all had five bowlers, so the kids were on teams with bowlers they didn’t know, which Nelson said was fun.
“This is exciting to be a part of,” she said. “You get to meet new people and make new friends.
“They’re amazing people.”
A total of 37 different high schools were represented in the event.
The first day, all the bowlers rolled five games. Nelson had both the second best game (235) and second best five-game series (925) for girls, earning a $20 scholarship for each accomplishment.
Marshfield’s Maddie Bollin was 12th (812) and Foxworthy 15th (795) for their individual series.
Hassett was fourth among boys (1,052) while Marshfield’s Mike Horn was 13th (970) and North Bend’s Angel Espat 18th (945).
On Sunday, Espat and Bollin were on the team that finished third in the competition.
Hassett had the fourth-best scoring average for boys on Sunday, with Marshfield’s Hunter Coney 14th, Espat 20th, Marshfield’s Konnor Jelinek 24th and Horn 25th.
Nelson was eight, Foxworthy 11th, Bollin 17th and North Bend’ Angela Allman 29th for the girls.