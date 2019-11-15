North Bend’s boys bowling team won a high school tournament at North Bend Lanes earlier this month, giving the squad two wins in two tournaments.
The Bulldogs were the top team through 20 games of qualifying with 3,908 pins. Marshfield was second with 3,598, followed by Sheldon (3,548) and Cottage Grove (3,379).
In the two-game semifinals, North Bend beat Cottage Grove 391-366, with the Bulldogs posting scores of 196 and 195.
Sheldon overcame a 20-pin deficit after the first game to beat Marshfield 338-334 in the other semifinal. The Pirates had games of 181 and 153 and the Irish had games of 161 and 177.
In the championship match, North Bend beat Sheldon 335-325. Sheldon led 169-156 after one game, but North Bend had a score of 179 to Sheldon’s 156 in the second game to pull out the title.
Marshfield beat Cottage Grove 316-288 for third place after building a 59-pin lead in the first game of the two-game match.
The winning North Bend squad included Angel Espat, Jake Newsum, Chase Taylor, Kian Pryor and Keegan Jelinek.
North Bend won its second straight tournament after also winning the opening tournament at Emerald Lanes in Eugene the final weekend of October.
In that tournament, Sheldon had the top two teams in qualifying, followed by Willamette and North Bend.
North Bend beat the top Sheldon team 392-379 in the semifinals while Sheldon’s second team beat Willamette. In the championship match, North Bend beat Sheldon 343-306 to take the title. Willamette beat the other Sheldon team for third place.
The winning North Bend squad included Pryor, Taylor, Jelinek, Newsum and Ryan Duryee.
Marshfield finished fifth, 137 pins behind North Bend’s top team and one spot out of the semifinals, while North Bend had two other teams that finished sixth and 10th.
In the girls portion of the tournament at Emerald Lanes, North Bend’s girls were second to Cottage Grove’s top team in qualifying.
The Bulldogs lost to another Cottage Grove team 366-233 in the semifinals and then lost to Willamette 279-232 in the third-place match.
Marshfield’s girls placed fifth to just miss the semifinals, 64 pins behind Willamette.