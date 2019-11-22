North Bend’s boys bowling team won its third tournament of the season last weekend at Firs Bowl in Eugene, edging Marshfield in the championship match.
In the 20 games of qualifying, Willamette ranked first, followed by Sheldon, North Bend and Marshfield, with a second North Bend team fifth.
In the two-game semifinals, North Bend beat Sheldon 390-365, with the Bulldogs starting with a 202 game and following with a 188.
Marshfield, meanwhile, topped Willamette 366-344, coming from behind by rolling a 200 in the second game.
In the championship match, North Bend topped the Pirates 377-357. The Bulldogs rolled 213-164 and the Pirates went 191-166.
Sheldon beat Willamette 399-379 for third place.
North Bend’s squad featured Angel Espat, Chase Taylor, Keegan Jelinek, Konnor Jelinek, Kain Pryor and Jake Newsum.
Marshfield’s boys were Hunter Coney, Jeremiah Coney, Buddy Lockhart, Jaden Jones and Claes Corneliussen.
In the girls portion of the tournament, North Bend qualified fourth, behind Siuslaw and two teams from Cottage Grove.
In the semifinals, the Bulldogs fell to Siuslaw 259-189.
In the third-place match, North Bend fell to Cottage Grove 271-203. Cottage Grove’s top team edged Siuslaw 313-307 for first place.
Marshfield’s girls placed fifth in qualifying, one spot out of the semifinals.
The North Bend girls included Jordan Nelson, Isabella Gerami, Angela Allman, Catherine Kelsay and Calli Fox.
Marshfield’s girls include Sara McAllister, Emma Adams, Taylor Stephens, Makayla Goble, Maddie Bollin, Emmily McAllister, Faith Schrag, Anna Clogg-Anderson and Trisha Clogg-Anderson.