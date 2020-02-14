The North Bend High School bowling team, with aspirations of a possible state championship, is raising funds for its trip to the state finals in Salem.
The bowling program is not funded like regular high school sports, instead getting its money from donations from local businesses and residents. Fundraisers have included car washes, bottle drives and 50/50 drawings at sporting events.
Funds brought in for the group will pay for lodging, gas and food at the state tournament.
Donations are tax deductible and can be sent to North Bend High School (2323 Pacific Ave., North Bend, OR, 97459).
People also can contact coach Rod Duryee directly at 541-808-1217 to pick up a donation.
North Bend’s boys won seven of the eight regular-season tournaments and also won the district title.
The state tournament is Feb. 21-23.